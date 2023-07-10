Flood warning for Delhi after Himachal Pradesh

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in most parts of north India for next two days

Staff Reporter

Amidst heavy rains, the Delhi government has issued a flood warning, coinciding with Haryana’s release of over one lakh cusecs of water into the Yamuna River from the Hathnikund barrage.

The irrigation and flood control department announced the first warning, with 1,05,453 cusecs of water discharged at 4 pm on Sunday.

The CWC has stated that the water level in the Yamuna River in Delhi is rising and is expected to surpass the danger mark and rise to 205.33 meters.

The water level of the Yamuna River was recorded at 203.33 meters at the Old Railway Bridge on Monday morning, while the warning level is set at 204.5 meters. This happened after 2.79 lakh cusecs of water was released from the Hathinkund Barrage into the Yamuna River at 8 am.

Delhi experienced a record rainfall of 153 mm within a 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on Sunday, the highest recorded in a single day in July since 1982, as reported by the India Meteorological Department.

As per the Central Water Commission’s flood-monitoring portal, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge reached 203.18 meters at 1 pm on Sunday.

12 killed in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday appealed to people of the state to stay home for the next 24 hours amid the possibility of heavy rains in the state during the period.

“I urge people to unitedly face the difficulty and stay in their homes for the next 24 hours as there is possibility of heavy rains,” the Chief Minister said in a video posted on his Twitter handle. He announced three helpline numbers – 1100, 1070 and 1077 – for help of people who are in difficulty and need assistance.

The Chief Minister said he is available round-the-clock in the service of people and they can also reach him over the phone

He urged MLAs to stay in their constituencies to assist people in case of any difficulty and help them in compensation of any losses.

Sukhu said 14 people have lost their lives due to heavy rains in the state.

Indian Meteorological Department on Sunday issued a red alert for Himachal Pradesh for heavy rains during the day.

The Weather Department also said that the rainfall can cause flooding and landslide.

Sukhu had said on Sunday said that all schools and colleges would remain closed on July 10 and 11.

IMD on Saturday issued a red alert for seven districts of the state and an orange alert for three districts for the next 48 hours as the state continued to receive heavy rainfall.

IMD has further issued a red alert for seven districts of Himachal Pradesh and an orange alert for three districts for the next 48 hours as the state continued to receive heavy rainfall. IMD has also issued alerts for flash floods, landslides in the state.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in most parts of north India for next one or two days.

Measures taken by Delhi government

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called for a meeting today to address the issues of waterlogging caused by heavy rains in the city and the rising water levels of the Yamuna River, according to officials. The meeting will take place at the Delhi Secretariat and will be attended by senior officials from the Irrigation and Flood Control department and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

Yesterday Atishi, the Education Minister of Delhi, issued a directive emphasising the importance of prioritising the safety of schools in the face of continuous rainfall. Education department officials, including regional directors, zonal directors, deputy directors, principals, and vice principals, have been issued directives to conduct on-site inspections of schools.

Delhi’s PWD Minister Atishi said, “…As per our calculations, it seems that by tomorrow morning, the water level of river Yamuna will cross the danger mark. We are monitoring the flow of water in case the rainfall continues…It is expected that the river will cross the danger mark tomorrow, at Old Yamuna Railway Bridge. Announcements have been made, & people living in flood plains are being evacuated. Boats have been stationed & they have proper rescue equipment. Arrangements are being made for people who have been evacuated…CM has called a review meeting today.”

“ We’re expecting the water level in Yamuna River to cross 204 m by tomorrow…govt will take all the necessary preparations, if the water level of Yamuna cross 205 m, we will evacuate the people in nearby areas. CM has called an emergency meet today of all departments & will review the preparedness…leaves of all officials have been cancelled and all have been instructed to be on field..,” said Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on rain situation.