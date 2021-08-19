Flood situation remains grim in Bihar

AMN

Flood situation continues to be grim in Bihar. Over 40 lakh people spread over 26 districts including Patna, Katihar, Samastipur and Munger are reeling under the impact of floods. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said the state government is closely monitoring the situation and all possible help is being provided to the affected people.

Several rivers including the Ganga, Sone, Punpun and Kosi are flowing above the danger marks. Vehicular traffic has been disrupted at several places. Over four thousand three hundred roads including national and state highways roads have been damaged due to flood across the state.

Train services on Bhagalpur-Munger section and the Kiul-Bhagalpur section remained suspended on the sixth day consecutively due to submergence of Railway tracks at several places. Long route trains have been diverted on alternative routes. Railways have cancelled 12 special trains and diverted routes of 15 other trains on Jamalpur- Sahibganj and Jamalpur – Bhagalpur section of Malda Division of Eastern railway due to waterlogging on tracks.