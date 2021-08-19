FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     19 Aug 2021 02:42:01      انڈین آواز

Flood situation remains grim in Bihar

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Flood situation continues to be grim in Bihar. Over 40 lakh people spread over 26 districts including Patna, Katihar, Samastipur and Munger are reeling under the impact of floods. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said the state government is closely monitoring the situation and all possible help is being provided to the affected people.

Several rivers including the Ganga, Sone, Punpun and Kosi are flowing above the danger marks. Vehicular traffic has been disrupted at several places. Over four thousand three hundred roads including national and state highways roads have been damaged due to flood across the state.

Train services on Bhagalpur-Munger section and the Kiul-Bhagalpur section remained suspended on the sixth day consecutively due to submergence of Railway tracks at several places. Long route trains have been diverted on alternative routes. Railways have cancelled 12 special trains and diverted routes of 15 other trains on Jamalpur- Sahibganj and Jamalpur – Bhagalpur section of Malda Division of Eastern railway due to waterlogging on tracks.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

PM Modi urges Tokyo Olympics Indian contingent to visit 75 schools by 15th Aug 2023

AMN / NEW DELHI Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the Tokyo Olympics Indian contingent to visit 75 sch ...

One Team One Dream: A delightful obsession of fans of Indian Hockey

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Indian hockey is riding on a euphoria The National team has won an Olympic me ...

“No pressure for medals on athletes but expect them to give their best” PM Modi

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that "new India does not put ...

خبرنامہ

افغانستان کی تازہ صورت حال

اشرف غنی بہت جلد وطن واپس لوٹنے کی کوشش کریں گے WEB DESKافغ ...

وزیر اعظم مودی نے افغانستان کے موجودہ حالات کے تناظر میں سکیورٹی سے متعلق کابینہ کمیٹی کی میٹنگ کی صدارت کی

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے آج شام سکیورٹی سے متعلق کابینہ کمیٹ ...

طالبان کا تنظیمی ڈھانچہ: قیادت کس کے ہاتھوں میں ہے؟

امریکہ کی فوج کے انخلا کے بعد طالبان نے افغانستان پر لگ بھگ 20 ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz