The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Flash floods cause severe property damage in north Afghanistan

Nov 24, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

Flash floods have caused severe property damage in northern Afghanistan’s Kunduz province on Saturday.  Recent heavy rainfall triggered flash floods on the outskirts of the province’s Aliabad and Khanabad districts. Survey teams were sent to the flooded areas to provide aid and evaluate the damage.

Provincial director for the disaster management authority Mawlawi Mohammad Jawad said that 370 residential houses have been completely or partially destroyed, and more than 1,100 acres of farmlands have been washed away.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

External Affairs Minister Dr. Jaishankar reaches Rome, Italy on 3-day visit

Nov 24, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Nepal: Court permits another 15 days of police custody for Former Deputy PM Rabi Lamichhane

Nov 24, 2024
ENVIRONMENT INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

COP29 conclude with $300 bn annual pledge, but developing nations call deal ‘an insult’

Nov 24, 2024

You missed

SPORTS

Perth Test: Centuries by Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal put India in dominant position against Australia on 3rd day

25 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
QAUMI AWAAZ

Muslims will hold TDP and JDU responsible If Waqf Bill is passed: Maulana Arshad Madani

25 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

External Affairs Minister Dr. Jaishankar reaches Rome, Italy on 3-day visit

24 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
OTHER TOP STORIES

BJP behind Sambhal violence, it was done to distract from poll rigging: Akhilesh Yadav

24 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment