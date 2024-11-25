Flash floods cause severe property damage in north Afghanistan

AMN/ WEB DESK

Flash floods have caused severe property damage in northern Afghanistan’s Kunduz province on Saturday. Recent heavy rainfall triggered flash floods on the outskirts of the province’s Aliabad and Khanabad districts. Survey teams were sent to the flooded areas to provide aid and evaluate the damage.

Provincial director for the disaster management authority Mawlawi Mohammad Jawad said that 370 residential houses have been completely or partially destroyed, and more than 1,100 acres of farmlands have been washed away.