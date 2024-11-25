External Affairs Minister Dr. Jaishankar reaches Rome, Italy on 3-day visit

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar has reached Rome, Italy on a three-day visit. He will travel to Fiuggi, Italy to participate in the Outreach session of the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, where India has been invited as a guest country. Dr Jaishankar is also expected to meet his counterparts from Italy and other participating nations in the G7 related engagements and hold bilateral discussions during the visit.

During the visit, the External Affairs Minister will also participate in the 10th edition of the MED Mediterranean Dialogue in Rome. It is being organised by Institute for International Political Studies in collaboration with Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy. Dr Jaishankar will also inaugurate the new premises of the Embassy of India in Rome.