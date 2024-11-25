The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

External Affairs Minister Dr. Jaishankar reaches Rome, Italy on 3-day visit

Nov 24, 2024
External Affairs Minister Dr. Jaishankar reaches Rome, Italy on 3-day visit

External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar has reached Rome, Italy on a three-day visit. He will travel to Fiuggi, Italy to participate in the Outreach session of the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, where India has been invited as a guest country. Dr Jaishankar is also expected to meet his counterparts from Italy and other participating nations in the G7 related engagements and hold bilateral discussions during the visit.

During the visit, the External Affairs Minister will also participate in the 10th edition of the MED Mediterranean Dialogue in Rome. It is being organised by Institute for International Political Studies in collaboration with Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy. Dr Jaishankar will also inaugurate the new premises of the Embassy of India in Rome.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Flash floods cause severe property damage in north Afghanistan

Nov 24, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Nepal: Court permits another 15 days of police custody for Former Deputy PM Rabi Lamichhane

Nov 24, 2024
ENVIRONMENT INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

COP29 conclude with $300 bn annual pledge, but developing nations call deal ‘an insult’

Nov 24, 2024

You missed

SPORTS

Perth Test: Centuries by Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal put India in dominant position against Australia on 3rd day

25 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
QAUMI AWAAZ

Muslims will hold TDP and JDU responsible If Waqf Bill is passed: Maulana Arshad Madani

25 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

External Affairs Minister Dr. Jaishankar reaches Rome, Italy on 3-day visit

24 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
OTHER TOP STORIES

BJP behind Sambhal violence, it was done to distract from poll rigging: Akhilesh Yadav

24 November 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment