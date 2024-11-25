The Indian Awaaz

Nepal: Court permits another 15 days of police custody for Former Deputy PM Rabi Lamichhane

Nov 24, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Kaski District Court in Gandaki Province of Nepal has permitted the Kaski Police to keep the President of Rastriya Swatantra Party, Rabi Lamichhane, in its custody for another 15 days. Lamichhane is in the custody of the Kaski police in a case related to cooperative fraud and organised crime. He was produced in Kaski District Court today where permission was granted for another 15-day detention and investigation.

Earlier on November 10, the Kaski District Court allowed the police to detain him for 13 days, and after the deadline expired on Friday, he was brought to the court today. On October 24, the Rupandehi District Court permitted the arrest of Lamichhane for the investigation concerning an organised crime case and on 18 November, the Kathmandu District Court too issued an arrest warrant against Lamichhane for investigation. Former Home Minister Lamichhane, who was in police custody during the investigation, was arrested from Kathmandu on October 18.

