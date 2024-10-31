Five dead and five injured in flash floods from tropical storm Trami in Vietnam

WEB DESK

Flash floods triggered by Tropical Storm Trami have killed five people and injured five others in Vietnam. The storm brought heavy rain that swelled rivers, downed power lines, and swept through communities in Quang Binh province. According to the Ministry of Agriculture, over 300 homes and nearly 1,300 hectares of crops were damaged. Trami made landfall in central Vietnam on Sunday, after tearing through the Philippines, where it killed more than 100 people.

Vietnam is prone to tropical storms, which often cause deadly flash floods and landslides, hitting the country between June and November every year. Last month, northern Vietnam was devastated by Typhoon Yagi, which claimed 345 lives and caused an estimated economic loss of 3.3 billion US Dollars.