Goyal holds talks with Swiss industry leaders to deepen TEPA cooperation

AMN /Bern, Switzerland – June 10, 2025

– India’s Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal, yesterday concluded a series of high-level and productive engagements with Swiss industry leaders in Bern, a visit strategically aimed at fortifying economic cooperation and exploring new avenues for growth under the recently signed Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) between India and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA). The Minister’s robust interactions underscored India’s dynamic economic landscape and its burgeoning appeal as a global investment hub.

During these extensive engagements, Minister Goyal meticulously articulated India’s unwavering commitment to fostering a highly conducive business environment. He highlighted key enablers such as transparent regulatory processes, a robust intellectual property rights regime, and pro-investment policy frameworks that collectively contribute to ease of doing business. He emphatically encouraged Swiss businesses to transcend the traditional view of India solely as a market, urging them instead to envision it as a strategic nexus for manufacturing, talent development, and cutting-edge innovation within their global value chains

Speaking to the media, Minister Goyal reiterated India’s strong global standing, stating that the world today not only recognizes India as the fastest-growing large economy but also as the most preferred investment destination. He underscored the transformative economic journey India has undertaken in the last 11 years under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, which has propelled the country from the “fragile five” economies to its current position among the top five global economies.

This visit to Switzerland, part of a broader tour including Sweden, underscores India’s steadfast commitment to deepening strategic and economic partnerships with key European nations, advancing robust trade and investment ties, and supporting a shared vision for resilient global growth and innovation.