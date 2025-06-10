India’s textiles sector witnessing rapid growth driven by key initiatives: PM Modi

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that the country’s technical textiles sector is witnessing rapid growth driven by key initiatives like the National Technical Textiles Mission and the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

Responding to a post shared by Textile Minister Giriraj Singh on social media, Mr Modi emphasised that these efforts are significantly enhancing domestic manufacturing, fostering innovation, and driving exports, positioning India as a global leader in technical textiles.