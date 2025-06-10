Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

India will not tolerate terrorism: MoS Nityanand Rai

Jun 10, 2025
India will not tolerate terrorism, gave befitting reply under Operation Sindoor: MoS Nityanand Rai

Bisheshwar Mishra / NEW DELHI

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai has stressed that India will not tolerate any kind of terrorist activities and will continue to take concrete steps to counter terrorism. Terming the Pahalgam terror attack a dastardly act, the Minister said, country has given a befitting reply to Pakistan under the operation sindoor and destroyed the terrorists’ hideouts. Mr. Rai inaugurated the 23rd National Security Guard(NSG)  International Seminar in New Delhi today.

The Minister said terrorism is the biggest threat to global peace, progress, and growth. He pointed out that the world must come together to effectively deal with the menace of terrorism and dismantle the terrorist infrastructure. Mr. Rai highlighted that terrorism is changing its forms, and cyber threats have posed a new challenge to the security apparatus. 

Highlighting the government’s efforts towards self-reliance, the Minister said, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is taking measures to modernise its armed forces with the development of indigenous weapons. 

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

High-level committee probing  AI plane crash holds first meeting

Jun 17, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

Amit Shah asks State Relief Commissioners to prepare Disaster Management Plan for each district

Jun 16, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

India, Cyprus to develop roadmap for future partnership says PM Modi in Nicosia

Jun 16, 2025

You missed

WOMEN

1st time, UK’s foreign intelligence agency to be led by woman 

17 June 2025 1:36 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran to Withdraw from NPT Amid Rising Tensions with Israel

17 June 2025 1:31 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel claims to kill four senior Iranian intelligence officials in precision airstrike

17 June 2025 1:27 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

 Iran-Israel conflict intensifies as civilian casualties mounting on both sides

17 June 2025 1:26 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!