India will not tolerate terrorism: MoS Nityanand Rai

Bisheshwar Mishra / NEW DELHI

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai has stressed that India will not tolerate any kind of terrorist activities and will continue to take concrete steps to counter terrorism. Terming the Pahalgam terror attack a dastardly act, the Minister said, country has given a befitting reply to Pakistan under the operation sindoor and destroyed the terrorists’ hideouts. Mr. Rai inaugurated the 23rd National Security Guard(NSG) International Seminar in New Delhi today.

The Minister said terrorism is the biggest threat to global peace, progress, and growth. He pointed out that the world must come together to effectively deal with the menace of terrorism and dismantle the terrorist infrastructure. Mr. Rai highlighted that terrorism is changing its forms, and cyber threats have posed a new challenge to the security apparatus.

Highlighting the government’s efforts towards self-reliance, the Minister said, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is taking measures to modernise its armed forces with the development of indigenous weapons.