DIBD and CRIS sign MoU to collaborate on AI solutions across key railway platforms

Digital India Bhashini Division (DIBD) and the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on the development and deployment of multilingual artificial intelligence solutions across key public-facing railway platforms.

The MoU was formally signed by CEO of BHASHINI Amitabh Nag and Managing Director of CRIS G.V.L. Satya Kumar in New Delhi on Monday. The strategic partnership aims to integrate BHASHINI’s state-of-the-art language technology stack, comprising Automatic Speech Recognition, Text-to-Text Translation, Text-to-Speech, and Optical Character Recognition, into CRIS-managed systems such as the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) and RailMadad. This will enable citizens to access critical railway services in 22 Indian languages.

The partnership will also focus on co-developing chatbots and voice assistants for multilingual passenger support, developing multilingual over-the-counter interfaces for railway enquiry setups, scaling BHASHINI-powered services through cloud and on-premise infrastructure, deploying these capabilities across websites, mobile apps, kiosks, and call centers, and enabling real-time, speech-based interaction in multiple Indian languages. A series of joint technical workshops and pilot deployments is scheduled to commence in the coming months.