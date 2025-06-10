PM Modi meets all-party global outreach delegations

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hosted members of the seven all-party delegations which recently visited various countries to convey India’s strong stand against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism after Operation Sindoor.

The meeting, which took place at the Prime Minister’s residence in New Delhi was attended by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, DMK MP Kanimozhi, BJP MPs Ravi Shankar Prasad, Anurag Singh Thakur, Bansuri Swaraj, Nishikant Dubey, Congress MPs Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari, BJP and others.

The delegations, consisting of MPs from across party lines, former MPs and distinguished diplomats, had highlighted India’s stand against terror and New Delhi’s commitment to world peace during their visits to various nations. The delegations visited 33 countries as part of India’s diplomatic outreach to expose Pakistan globally.