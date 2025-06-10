Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

PM Modi meets all-party global outreach delegations

Jun 10, 2025
PM Modi meets all-party global outreach delegations

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hosted members of the seven all-party delegations which recently visited various countries to convey India’s strong stand against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism after Operation Sindoor.

The meeting, which took place at the Prime Minister’s residence in New Delhi was attended by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, DMK MP Kanimozhi, BJP MPs Ravi Shankar Prasad, Anurag Singh Thakur, Bansuri Swaraj, Nishikant Dubey, Congress MPs Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari, BJP and others.

The delegations, consisting of MPs from across party lines, former MPs and distinguished diplomats, had highlighted India’s stand against terror and New Delhi’s commitment to world peace during their visits to various nations. The delegations visited 33 countries as part of India’s diplomatic outreach to expose Pakistan globally.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

High-level committee probing  AI plane crash holds first meeting

Jun 17, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

Amit Shah asks State Relief Commissioners to prepare Disaster Management Plan for each district

Jun 16, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

India, Cyprus to develop roadmap for future partnership says PM Modi in Nicosia

Jun 16, 2025

You missed

WOMEN

1st time, UK’s foreign intelligence agency to be led by woman 

17 June 2025 1:36 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran to Withdraw from NPT Amid Rising Tensions with Israel

17 June 2025 1:31 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel claims to kill four senior Iranian intelligence officials in precision airstrike

17 June 2025 1:27 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

 Iran-Israel conflict intensifies as civilian casualties mounting on both sides

17 June 2025 1:26 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!