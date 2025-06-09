India has witnessed rapid transformation across diverse sectors in last 11 years: PM

AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the country has witnessed rapid transformations across diverse sectors in the last 11 years, powered by the collective participation of 140 crore Indians. As the NDA government at the Centre completed 11 years in office, Prime Minister Modi emphasized that, under the guiding principle of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas, the Centre has delivered pathbreaking reforms with speed, scale and sensitivity. In a social media post, Mr Modi said that the country today is not just the fastest-growing major economy, but also a key global voice on pressing issues like climate action and digital innovation.

He said that India looks ahead with hope, confidence and a renewed resolve to build a Viksit Bharat. In another social media post, Prime Minister Modi urged everyone to take part in a survey on the NaMo App on India’s growth journey over the last 11 years. In this special feature, Akashvani News takes a closer look at the government’s impactful initiatives and achievements across vital sectors. Today, we focus on the development journey of Northeast, a region once seen as distant, now standing tall as a symbol of connectivity and progress.