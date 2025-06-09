Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Singapore cargo ship en route from Colombo to Mumbai caught fire near Kozhikode

Jun 9, 2025
WEB DESK

A Singapore cargo ship en route from Colombo to Mumbai caught fire near the coast of Kozhikode. Of the 22 crew members on board the vessel, named Wan Hai 503, four are missing. Eighteen crew members who jumped into the sea have been rescued.

Among the five injured, two have suffered serious burns. The Coast Guard and Navy have launched rescue operations, and efforts to extinguish the fire are ongoing.

Reports indicate that some of the containers that fell off the ship contain hazardous materials with a risk of catching fire. State Minister V.N. Vasavan stated that instructions have been issued to remain vigilant in light of the aftermath of the ship accident.

IndianNavy in a closely coordinated #SearchAndRescue operation with @IndiaCoastGuard, DG Shipping and other stakeholders, has safely rescued 18 out of 22 crew members Singaporean Flagged MV Wan Hai 503. The MV had reported internal container explosion and resultant major fire onboard.

The inputs of the incident were received at @IFC_IOR at about 0930 hr on #09Jun 25.

First aid has been rendered to the injured crew members and the ship is presently proceeding to New Mangalore for disembarkation and further medical management.

