Approach of Minimum Government, Maximum Governance has changed speed and scale of development : Amit Shah

AMN / WEB DESK

Home Minister Amit Shah today said that the country witnessed a new era of economic revival, social justice, cultural pride, and national security during the 11 years of the Narendra Modi government. Lauding the government’s 11 years of public service, Mr Shah, in a social media post, emphasized that in this period of public service, the approach of Minimum Government, Maximum Governance has transformed both the speed and scale of the country’s development.

Highlighting the government’s achievements in the field of national security, Mr Shah said that Naxalism is gasping its last breaths and peace has been established in Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast. He added that India now responds to terrorist attacks by striking terrorists in their territory.