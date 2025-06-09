Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

OTHER TOP STORIES

Approach of Minimum Government, Maximum Governance has changed speed and scale of development : Amit Shah

Jun 9, 2025

AMN / WEB DESK

Home Minister Amit Shah today said that the country witnessed a new era of economic revival, social justice, cultural pride, and national security during the 11 years of the Narendra Modi government. Lauding the government’s 11 years of public service, Mr Shah, in a social media post, emphasized that in this period of public service, the approach of Minimum Government, Maximum Governance has transformed both the speed and scale of the country’s development.

Highlighting the government’s achievements in the field of national security, Mr Shah said that Naxalism is gasping its last breaths and peace has been established in Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast. He added that India now responds to terrorist attacks by striking terrorists in their territory.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES

High-level committee probing  AI plane crash holds first meeting

Jun 17, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

Amit Shah asks State Relief Commissioners to prepare Disaster Management Plan for each district

Jun 16, 2025
OTHER TOP STORIES

India, Cyprus to develop roadmap for future partnership says PM Modi in Nicosia

Jun 16, 2025

You missed

WOMEN

1st time, UK’s foreign intelligence agency to be led by woman 

17 June 2025 1:36 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran to Withdraw from NPT Amid Rising Tensions with Israel

17 June 2025 1:31 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel claims to kill four senior Iranian intelligence officials in precision airstrike

17 June 2025 1:27 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

 Iran-Israel conflict intensifies as civilian casualties mounting on both sides

17 June 2025 1:26 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!