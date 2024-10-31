India Supports Cuban UN Resolution to End US Economic Embargo on Cuba

WEB DESK

India has extended its support for a Cuban resolution at the United Nations calling for an end to the long-standing US economic, commercial, and financial embargo on Cuba. During a recent debate, India’s First Secretary at the UN, Sneha Dubey, underscored the damaging effects of the embargo on Cuba’s economy and people. She stated that, as the world’s largest democracy with a commitment to multilateralism, India stands with this assembly in its unambiguous rejection of domestic laws having extraterritorial impact. In a vote held by the UN General Assembly, 187 nations backed the resolution, with only the United States and Israel opposing it.

Ms. Dubey further stressed that the embargo hinders Cuba’s progress toward the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. India hopes that the embargo will be withdrawn at the earliest and supports the draft resolution moved by Cuba, she added.