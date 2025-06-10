China cannot afford double standards in fight against terror: Jaishankar

AMN / WEB DESK

India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has stressed that China cannot afford ambiguity or double standards in combating terror in the context of its close relations with Pakistan. He added that terrorism is a problem that concerns all.

In an interview with a French Newspaper during his visit, Dr Jaishankar pointed out that India and China can improve their relationship step-by-step and have discussed the resumption of direct flights that have been suspended since the COVID pandemic.

He further said that India’s conflict is against terrorism and not with any specific country. Dr Jaishankar pointed out that India maintains zero tolerance against terrorism while Pakistan continues to harbour and support terrorists. He added that if terrorists attack India, they will be hunted down wherever they are, including in Pakistan.

Discussing other geo-political issues, Dr Jaishankar said that India represents the mood of the global South with its call for the suspension of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. He noted that India has had talks with both Moscow and Kyiv, as peace can only be achieved through talks. He also expressed optimism over reaching an agreement with the United States on a trade agreement before the tariff suspension ends on the 9th of next month. He further reaffirmed India’s strong ties with France and expressed a desire to strengthen partnerships in defence, nuclear energy, AI, space, and environment.

Dr Jaishankar reiterated India’s push for a permanent seat on the UN Security Council. He said that India is ready to take on a greater role, as many of its actions positively impact other nations. He further stressed India’s importance as an active contributor on the world stage through peacekeeping, regional prosperity, and stability.