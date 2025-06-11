Aadhaar Must for Tatkal Tickets from July 1: Railways Tightens Booking Rules

R. Suryamurthy

In a move aimed at curbing misuse and enhancing transparency, Indian Railways announced a series of critical changes to its Tatkal ticket booking system, set to be implemented from July 1, 2025. The revamped rules emphasise Aadhaar authentication and restrict agent bookings during peak hours, ensuring genuine passengers have a fairer chance at securing last-minute tickets.

Aadhaar Mandatory for Online Tatkal from July 1

Starting July 1, 2025, only users authenticated with Aadhaar can book Tatkal tickets through the official IRCTC website and mobile app. This crucial step is designed to link every booking to a verified individual, significantly reducing the scope for fraudulent activities.

Further tightening the online booking process, Aadhaar-based OTP authentication will become mandatory for all online Tatkal bookings from July 15, 2025. This two-factor authentication adds an extra layer of security and verification.

OTP Authentication for Offline and Agent Bookings from July 15

The push for enhanced identity verification extends beyond online platforms. From July 15, 2025, Tatkal tickets booked at computerised Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters and through authorised agents will also require OTP authentication. The OTP will be sent to the mobile number provided by the user at the time of booking, ensuring the legitimate passenger is involved in the transaction.

Agents Barred from First 30 Minutes of Tatkal Opening

To combat the issue of bulk bookings by agents during the crucial initial booking window, a significant restriction has been imposed. Authorised ticketing agents of Indian Railways will not be permitted to book opening-day Tatkal tickets during the first 30 minutes of the booking window.

Specifically, this restriction will apply:

For AC classes, from 10:00 AM to 10:30 AM.

For non-AC classes, from 11:00 AM to 11:30 AM.

This measure aims to provide individual passengers with an unimpeded opportunity to book tickets immediately as the Tatkal window opens.

The Ministry of Railways stated that these changes are being implemented to “improve transparency in Tatkal bookings and to ensure that the benefits of the scheme reach genuine end users.” CRIS and IRCTC have been directed to make the necessary system modifications and disseminate information to all Zonal Railways and concerned departments.

Passengers are strongly urged to take note of these upcoming changes and to ensure their Aadhaar is linked with their IRCTC user profiles to avoid any inconvenience when booking Tatkal tickets.