IMD alerts heat wave, dust storms & warm nights across North India

The India Meteorological Department has forecast heat wave conditions at isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh today. The weather agency predicted warm night conditions very likely at isolated places over Haryana, Delhi and Chandigarh. IMD predicted dust raising Winds at isolated places over Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, West Rajasthan and West Uttar Pradesh. IMD also predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and North Interior Karnataka. According to IMD, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Odisha, Punjab, West Madhya Pradesh, West Rajasthan, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Andhra Pradesh, and Interior Karnataka can experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds.

Post navigation