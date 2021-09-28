Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to be Chief Guest at Global FinTech Fest 2021

New Delhi / Mumbai, 27 September 2021

Mrs Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, will be the Chief Guest at the virtual Global FinTech Fest (GFF), the world’s largest fintech festival, scheduled for 28- 30 September. Shri Piyush Goyal, Minister of Textiles, Minister of Commerce and Industry and Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Government of India, will deliver the Valedictory Address on 30th September.

The event is being organised by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), along with its sister organisations Payments Council of India (PCI) and Fintech Convergence Council (FCC).

Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, will be the Guest of Honour at the second edition of GFF.

Senior policy makers addressing the Fest are Dr R S Sharma, CEO, National Health Authority, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare; Shri Ajay Prakash Sawhney, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology; Dr Krishnamurthy V Subramanian, Chief Economic Advisor, Ministry of Finance, Govt of India; Shri T Rabi Sankar, Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India; G Mahalingam, Whole Time Member, Securities and Exchange Board of India; Lord Mayor William Russell; City of London and Dr Saurabh Garg, CEO, Unique Identification Authority of India.

Among the international regulatory and institutional speakers are: Tobias Adrian, Financial Counsellor and Director Monetary and Capital Markets Department, International Monetary Fund; Sopnendu Mohanty, Chief Fintech Officer, Monetary Authority of Singapore; Dr Oliver Prill, CEO, Tide; Preeti Sinha, Executive Secretary, United Nations Capital Development Fund.

A galaxy of fintech founders will be addressing the Summit as well. Among them are Harshil Mathur, CEO & Co-Founder, Razorpay; Kunal Shah, Founder & CEO, CRED; Nithin Kamath, Founder & CEO, Zerodha. Among the global companies, representatives of Google, FB, Amazon Pay are participating in the Fest that will discuss how globally the economies are being re-shaped by fintech adoption.

Over 20,000 delegates from over 3,500 unique companies and over 115 countries will participate at the Summit. About 300 global speakers from 35 nations will share their perspectives on various facets of fintech. The event is presented by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India and supported by NITI Aayog, Startup India and Invest India. The World Bank and United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) are the institutional partners of the summit. About 75 partners have collaborated for the summit, including Razorpay, AWS and Cashfree.