Canada resumes flights to India under the bilateral Air Bubble agreement
Air Marshal V R Chaudhari to be next Chief of IAF
World Peace Day being observed today
In US PM Modi likely to discuss Afghanistan crisis during talks with President Biden
Bangladesh: PM Sheikh Hasina conferred award for country’s steady progress in achieving UN SDGs
Webinar on “Green and Safe Port”

AMN

As part of “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” and taking into account the COVID-19 restrictions Paradip Port Trust (PPT) organised today a Webinar on “Green and Safe Port”. The objective was to promote cooperation among various stakeholders for a safe, sustainable and green Port. Shri A.K.Bose, Dy. Chairman, PPT in his inaugural address, stressed on making PPT a resilient, efficient and green Port. Apart from highlighting various green initiatives undertaken by the Port Authority, he appealed everybody to ensure at clean and green environment for our future generations. Shri S.K.Das, CME in his welcome address, emphasized on a green environment, inside the Port prohibited area as well as in the township.

Among the main speakers of the occasion, Shri Chandan Panigrahi, Dy.CEE highlighted the green initiative of the Port like installation of Rooftop Solar Power Plant, Cold Ironing -Shore to Ship power supply, Induction of e-vehicle on hire for Port Trust work. Shri Deepak Rath, Dy.CME narrated about execution of State-of-the-Art Dry Fog and Plain water dust suppression system to provide workers a safe & environment friendly work place at MCHP. Shri Moloy Dasgupta, CE mentioned about implementation of three Sewerage Treatment Plants, a two kilometre long Net Barrier, Road Sweeping Machine, Truck/Vehicle Tyre washing system and plantation of more than one lakh trees in the Port surroundings to keep the township clean and green. Captain Amit Kumar, Pilot highlighted about the Oil pollution response equipment facility in the Port to prevent any untoward oil spillage in the sea. Shri P.P.Saha, Executive Engineer(Elect.), PED offered the vote of thanks.

SPORTS

Durand Cup: Goa thrash Delhi FC 5-1, storm into semi finals

Kalyani, 24 September: FC Goa outplayed Delhi FC 5-1 to storm into the semifinals of the 130th Durand Foo ...

Bhubaneswar to host 16-nation Junior Hockey World Cup from 24th November to 5th December.

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Bhubaneswar will host the 16-nation Junior Hockey World Cup from 24th Novembe ...

Durand Cup; Mohammedan Sporting edge out defending champions Gokulam Kerala

Kolkata 23 September : Local favourites Mohammedan Sporting edged out defending champions Gokulam Ke ...

خبرنامہ

مولانا کلیم صدیقی کی گرفتاری پرمسلم تنظیموں کا سخت ردعمل

Maulana Kaleem Siddiqui اترپردیش کی یوگی ادیتیہ ناتھ حکومت کے انسد ...

اکاؤنٹ ایگریگیٹر – آپ کی مالیاتی زندگی کو کیسے آسان بنا سکتا ہے

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ ہفتے مرکزی حکومت نے ایک نئے مالیاتی ڈیٹا شی ...

اقوام متحدہ کے سربراہ کی اس عالمی ادارے کی فعالیت بہتر بنانے کے لیے تجاویز

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انٹونیو گوٹیرش نے اس عالمی ادارے ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

