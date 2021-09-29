11 Students of Amrita IAS Academy Among Top 100 in UPSC Civil Services Exam 2021

Thiruvananthapuram

As many as 54 students of Amrita IAS Academy, a coaching centre in Kerala for civil service exams, aced UPSC Civil Services Exam 2021. Meera K, Karishma Nair, and Arth Jain have topped the exam with All India Rank 6, 14 and 16, while 8 more candidates have made it to the top 100 list.

Commenting on the achievements of the students, Mr. Viswanathamrita Chaitanya, Director, Amrita IAS Academy, said, “The outstanding results this year come as a vindication of our coaching methodology that focuses on imparting students with the right approach to learning. We strive to develop the right administrative and personality traits in our students for them to clear the exams and to excel in their careers. We ensure that we create an inspiring environment that our students need for their rigorous and consistent preparation. I would like to express my sincere appreciation to our students for their hard work, and heartiest congratulations for their success.”

Mr. Viswanathamrita Chaitanya added that “IAS is not just another profession. People look upon IAS officers as change agents for social development, justice and efficiency in public administration. At Amrita, we envisage to nurture a generation of administrators and leaders who would be exemplary role models for society, and who are endowed with resourcefulness, compassion and willpower to serve our nation.”

Floated by Mata Amritanandamayi Math, Amrita IAS Academy has produced 132 selections since its inception in 2015. Amrita’s General Studies Prelims Cum Mains (GS PCM) is considered one of India’s most comprehensive IAS coaching programmes. A full-time, on-campus programme, it covers general studies, test series, discussions & mentoring, for the students to clear prelims and mains exams with a high score. The academy also offers the same programme as ‘full-time online’ and ‘weekend online’ modules. The academy employs seasoned faculty members who have abundant experience in coaching civil service aspirants. Its resource persons are drawn from major IAS hubs all over the country.

In addition to its GS PCM Programmes, Amrita IAS Academy also conducts various Value-added courses and coaching sessions. The ‘Mains’ exam answer writing programme offered by Amrita is one of the most sought-after program. ‘One in a Million’, the interview programme, aired on Amrita Television, is the most popular interview programme among civil service aspirants.

Amrita is offering attractive scholarship for aspirants joining for new PCM batch commencing in October