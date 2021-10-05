killing of farmers at Lakhimpur Kheri is another attempt by BJP to derail farmers’ movement: AIKS

WEB DESK

The AIKS has strongly condemned 3 October attack on the farmers’ struggle at Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh, in which at least four farmers have allegedly been killed by Union Minister of State Ajay Kumar Mishra’s son and other BJP activists.

Farmers have been carrying out their movement against the three farm bills and for the enactment of a law on MSP among other demands peacefully for the last 10 months. The movement is growing everyday across India and peoples’ resistance against the corporate exploitation is becoming stronger. The killing of farmers at Lakhimpur Kheri is yet another attempt by the BJP to derail the farmers’ movement.

In the light of his direct involvement in the case, SKM has demanded removal of Ajay Kumar Mishra from the Union government. Opposition parties have demanded resignation of UP Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath. SKM’s call to hold protest marches all over India today received massive response, reflecting the anger among farmers as well as the people in general against yesterday’s barbaric attack.

The Union Home Minister (State) is responsible for protecting the life of the people. Instead, he and his son have been part of a criminal conspiracy to murder farmers by running vehicles over them. The cruelty against peacefully protesting farmers denotes complete lack of governance and exposes the jungle raj in UP.

In this context PM Narendra Modi should immediately remove Ajay Kumar Mishra from the Union cabinet and direct Haryana CM ML Khattar to step down.

The violent attack in UP is not a standalone incident. In the recent period such attacks against farmers have increased in several states wherever BJP is in power. One farmer, Susheel Kajol was murdered by the Haryana police in Karnal on August 28 and police in Assam killed two farmers in Daraang on September 23. Haryana’s chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar gave an incendiary speech on October 3 calling for violence against protesting farmers.

This series of events exposes a conspiracy to suppress the ongoing farmers’ struggle with direct involvement of the highest leadership of the RSS and the BJP. The people can clearly see and understand the pro-corporate designs in misusing the state power by the RSS, BJP to suppress the farmers’ movement and they will not allow this to continue.

AIKS appeals all sections of the Indian people to further intensify the resistance and ensure the defeat of pro-corporate conspiracy of the RSS, BJP and to make the farmers’ struggle and their genuine demands successful by forcing the union government to take back the three farm laws and enact a law for MSP.

