Fertilizers Minister asks farmers to use alternative methods of farming to decrease use of chemicals

BY BISHESHWAR MISHRA

Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya has urged farmers to practice alternative methods of farming and gradually decrease the use of chemical fertilizers. Interacting with the representatives of Kisan Samrudhhi Kendras virtually, Dr. Mandaviya said that ‘Kisan Samrudhhi Kendras’ are ‘One Stop Shop’ for all farmer-related issues.

Dr. Mandaviya said that Kisan Samrudhhi Kendras provide information on agri-inputs including fertilizers, seeds, soil testing facilities, and information regarding various government schemes for the farmers. These centres also provide weather forecasts for the benefit of farmers. 

Dr Mandaviya further stated that Union Government has already launched the PM PRANAM scheme to encourage states to promote balanced use of alternative fertilizers and chemical fertilizers. The efforts also include the introduction of slow-release sulphur-coated urea (Urea Gold), nano urea, nano DAP etc. in order to save the soil from degradation. The Union Minister also stated that the farmers should ensure that the subsidized urea that is given to the framers should not be supplied to the industries. He added that the Government is already taking strict action to prevent such activities. 

