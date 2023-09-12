Chhattisgarh: Amit Shah to launch “Parivartan yatra” from Dantewada in Bastar division

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch the “Parivartan yatra” from Dantewada in Bastar division today.

The Parivartan Yatra will cover a distance of 1,728 km over 16 days. The second “parivartan yatra” will be launched in Jashpur in north Chhattisgarh by BJP national president J P Nadda on September 16. Both the Yatras would cover a distance of 2,989 km across 87 assembly segments of the state before converging at Bilaspur on September 28.

The opposition BJP will highlight the ‘failures’ of the Chhattisgarh’s Congress government on various fronts during the Parivartan yantras, which will be marked by organising rallies and road shows. Assembly polls are scheduled this year in Chhattisgarh.