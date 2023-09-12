इंडियन आवाज़     12 Sep 2023 10:40:03      انڈین آواز

President Murmu to inaugurate Ayushman Bhav campaign on 13th September 2023

President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate Ayushman Bhav campaign tomorrow. This historic launch will take place through a virtual event, marking a significant leap towards achieving Universal Health Coverage and ensuring healthcare for all. Briefing media in New Delhi today, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said, the Ayushman Bhav campaign is a comprehensive nationwide healthcare initiative that aims to provide saturation coverage of healthcare services, reaching every village and town in the country.

The Minister said, the campaign has three components, Ayushman – Apke Dwar 3.0, Ayushman Melas at Health and Wellness Centres and Community Health Centres and Ayushman Sabhas in every village and panchayat. He said, the initiative builds upon the success of the Ayushman Bharat programme and signifies a paradigm shift in healthcare services.

The Health Minister informed that the campaign will be implemented during the Seva Pakhwada (Service Fortnight) from 17th September (Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Birthday) to 2nd October (Gandhi Jayanti). He said, the campaign embodies a whole-of-nation and whole-of-society approach. It unites government sectors, civil society organizations and communities under a common mission to ensure that every individual receives essential health services without any disparity or exclusion.

Mr. Mandaviya said, the Ayushman Bhav campaign is a collaborative effort spearheaded by Gram Panchayats in coordination with the Department of Health, other government departments and local elected bodies in the rural and urban areas.

He said, its core objective is to extend comprehensive healthcare coverage to every village and town, transcending geographical barriers and ensuring that no one is left behind. Mr. Mandaviya held a virtual interaction with Health Ministers and senior officers of States and UTs today to take stock of the preparations underway for the launch of Ayushman Bhav.

