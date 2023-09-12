G20 Declaration reaffirms world’s commitment to equitable education: Dharmendra Pradhan

T

INDIA’S Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said that the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration reaffirms the world’s commitment to equitable and sustainable education. In a statement Mr Pradhan said, India’s G20 presidency is rightly being applauded for changing the global order based on consensus, collaboration, and cooperation. He said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary leadership has brought world recognition to India’s education ecosystem and endorsement for National Education Policy 2020.