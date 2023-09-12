Netherlands is keen to enhance economic cooperation with India, says PM Mark Rutte

AMN / WEB DESK

The Prime Minister of Netherlands Mark Rutte has said that his country is keen to enhance economic cooperation with India. Speaking at the CEO Round Table meeting at Bengaluru in Karnataka on Monday, he said that nine per cent of investments are made here by 25 companies while mentioning the presence of Dutch companies in the State.

He pointed out that Karnataka is home to Global House Centres of Shell and Philips. The Round Table meeting focussed on investment climate, regulatory and legislative procedures, and collaborations in the areas of agriculture and horticulture among other things.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil, and IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge attended the Round Table meeting in Bengaluru today. Speaking to media persons later, D K Shivakumar informed that the Netherlands delegation has sought policies that promote transparency and promote fair excise policy. He informed that a meeting will be held soon to sort out the issues that impede Dutch investments in the State. The State Industries Minister M B Patil sought investments in food processing, biotech, pharma, innovation, and R&D. Later, the Netherlands Prime Minister visited a Tea joint in Church Street in the city and used the Indian UPI interface to make the payment. He appreciated the easy-to-use UPI payment gateway in India.