इंडियन आवाज़     12 Sep 2023 01:09:02      انڈین آواز

Netherlands is keen to enhance economic cooperation with India, says PM Mark Rutte

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

The Prime Minister of Netherlands Mark Rutte has said that his country is keen to enhance economic cooperation with India. Speaking at the CEO Round Table meeting at Bengaluru in Karnataka on Monday, he said that nine per cent of investments are made here by 25 companies while mentioning the presence of Dutch companies in the State.

He pointed out that Karnataka is home to Global House Centres of Shell and Philips. The Round Table meeting focussed on investment climate, regulatory and legislative procedures, and collaborations in the areas of agriculture and horticulture among other things. 

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil, and IT-BT Minister Priyank Kharge attended the Round Table meeting in Bengaluru today. Speaking to media persons later, D K Shivakumar informed that the Netherlands delegation has sought policies that promote transparency and promote fair excise policy. He informed that a meeting will be held soon to sort out the issues that impede Dutch investments in the State. The State Industries Minister M B Patil sought investments in food processing, biotech, pharma, innovation, and R&D. Later, the Netherlands Prime Minister visited a Tea joint in Church Street in the city and used the Indian UPI interface to make the payment. He appreciated the easy-to-use UPI payment gateway in India.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

بھارت-سعودی عرب ساجھے داری، خطے اور دنیا کے فلاح وبہبود کیلئے بے حد اہم ہے

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے سعودی عرب کے ولی عہد شہزادے محمد بن س ...

جی ٹوینٹی رہنماؤں نے نئی دلّی اعلانیہ منظور کیا ہے۔

T AMN جی ٹوینٹی رہنماﺅں کے منظور کئے گئے نئی دلّی اعلانیے ک ...

بھارت میں بدعنوانی، ذات پات اور فرقہ واریت کیلئے کوئی جگہ نہیں: وزیر اعظم مودی

AMN /WEB DESK وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سال 2047 تک بھارت ...

MARQUEE

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Govt to make India top global wedding destination Ministry of Tourism has launched IndiaSaysIDo campaign to ...

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

SHOBHA SHUKLA, BOBBY RAMAKANT Although governments have committed to achieve gender equality by 2030, yet t ...

MEDIA

Grand arrangement for media to cover G 20 Summit

ANDALIB AKHTER FROM G20 MEDIA CENTRE The rising power of India can be sense in the G 20 Summit as around 10 ...

Dr. Vasudha Gupta assumes charge as Principal DG of Akashvani and NSD

Senior Indian Information Service officer Dr. Vasudha Gupta has assumed charge as the Principal Director Gener ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

12 scientists selected for prestigious Shanti Swaroop Bhatnagar Awards for year 2022

India’s top annual science prize, Shanti Swaroop Bhatnagar Awards were announced today after a gap of two ye ...

Kochi: Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute decodes entire genome of Indian oil sardine

AMN / WEB DESK In a major breakthrough in the country's marine fisheries research, a team of scientists fro ...

@Powered By: Logicsart