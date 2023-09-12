Sarbananda Sonowal on visit to Russia to represent India at 18th Eastern Economic Forum

AMN

Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal has embarked on an official visit to Russia today. Mr Sonowal will represent India at the eighth Eastern Economic Forum in the Russian port city of Vladivostok. The Forum is taking place from the 10th to the 13th of this month. During his visit, the Minister is scheduled to meet Russian Far East and Arctic Development Minister Alexey Chekunkov and Transport Minister Vitaly Saveliev among others. The objective of the meeting is to maintain strong ties and foster strategic, trade, and logistical cooperation across various sectors. Mr Sonowal expressed confidence that his visit will catalyze the efforts to develop an alternative trade route between Vladivostok and Chennai. The Eastern Maritime Corridor is aimed at reducing cargo transit times between the two nations.