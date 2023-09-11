इंडियन आवाज़     11 Sep 2023 12:51:49      انڈین آواز

US President Biden thanks PM Modi for his leadership, hospitality and hosting G20

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

The US President Joe Biden has thanked Prime Minister Modi for his leadership and his hospitality and hosting the G20. Talking to reporters at Hanoi in the Vietnamese capital, Mr Biden said that he had substantial discussions with Mr. Modi about strengthening the partnership between India and the US. Biden also talked about the significant business talks he had done in India during the G20 Summit. He said, G20 was an important event for the United States to demonstrate global leadership and commitment to solving the challenges that matter most to people around the world. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

جی ٹوینٹی رہنماؤں نے نئی دلّی اعلانیہ منظور کیا ہے۔

T AMN جی ٹوینٹی رہنماﺅں کے منظور کئے گئے نئی دلّی اعلانیے ک ...

بھارت میں بدعنوانی، ذات پات اور فرقہ واریت کیلئے کوئی جگہ نہیں: وزیر اعظم مودی

AMN /WEB DESK وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سال 2047 تک بھارت ...

راجستھان کا شہر کوٹہ ‘خودکشیوں کا شہر ‘کیوں بنتا جارہا ہے؟

جاوید اختر مسابقتی امتحانات میں داخلے کے لیے 'کوچنگ ہب' کے ...

MARQUEE

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Govt to make India top global wedding destination Ministry of Tourism has launched IndiaSaysIDo campaign to ...

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

SHOBHA SHUKLA, BOBBY RAMAKANT Although governments have committed to achieve gender equality by 2030, yet t ...

MEDIA

Grand arrangement for media to cover G 20 Summit

ANDALIB AKHTER FROM G20 MEDIA CENTRE The rising power of India can be sense in the G 20 Summit as around 10 ...

Dr. Vasudha Gupta assumes charge as Principal DG of Akashvani and NSD

Senior Indian Information Service officer Dr. Vasudha Gupta has assumed charge as the Principal Director Gener ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Kochi: Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute decodes entire genome of Indian oil sardine

AMN / WEB DESK In a major breakthrough in the country's marine fisheries research, a team of scientists fro ...

Vikram lander of Chandrayan-3 put into ‘sleep mode’, hopes for its awakening on September 22: ISRO

@isro Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) today said that Chandrayaan-3 undertook a successful h ...

@Powered By: Logicsart