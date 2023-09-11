US President Biden thanks PM Modi for his leadership, hospitality and hosting G20

AMN

The US President Joe Biden has thanked Prime Minister Modi for his leadership and his hospitality and hosting the G20. Talking to reporters at Hanoi in the Vietnamese capital, Mr Biden said that he had substantial discussions with Mr. Modi about strengthening the partnership between India and the US. Biden also talked about the significant business talks he had done in India during the G20 Summit. He said, G20 was an important event for the United States to demonstrate global leadership and commitment to solving the challenges that matter most to people around the world.