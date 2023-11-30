इंडियन आवाज़     30 Nov 2023 07:37:24      انڈین آواز

Exit Polls predict Congress govt in Telangana

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Results of Assembly elections are scheduled to be released on December 3.

AMN / WEB DESK

Hyderabad

As the Telangana assembly elections come to an end at 5 pm today, different exit polls started indicating the outcome. According to most of the exit polls, Congress is expected to form the next government. However, surveys are also hinting at the possibility of a hung assembly in the state.

In Telangana where there are 119 MLAs, the magic number is 60.

An exit poll is a survey conducted immediately after people have voted for their respective candidates. The tool helps assess the support for political parties and their candidates.

Apart from Telangana, exit polls for other states—Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram—are also declared.

As exit polls are just indications, they cannot be believed blindly.

Exit poll results in Telangana

The various exit poll results are as follows.

SurveyCongressBRSBJPOthers (*)
Aaraa58-6741-495-77-9
Polstrat49-5948-585-106-8
Times Now376679

*- Others includes AIMIM.

SurveyCongressBRSBJPAIMIMOthers
Jan Ki Baat48-6440-557-134-70
Chanakya Strategies67-7822-316-96-70
10tv3868570
CNN56481050
IndiaTV-CNX31-4763-792-45-70

Chhattisgarh

    • India Today Axis My India
      • INC40-50
      • BJP36-46
      • OTH1-5
    • C Voter
      • INC41-53
      • BJP36-48
      • OTH0-4
    • Matrize
      • INC44-52
      • BJP34-42
      • OTH0-2

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

حکومت نے غریب کلیان ان یوجنا کو یکم جنوری 2024 سے مزید پانچ سال کی مدت کیلئے بڑھا دیا ہے۔

@PIB_India حکومت نے پردھان منتری غریب کلیان ان یوجنا کو یکم جنو ...

اتراکھنڈ: سرنگ میں پھنسے 41 مزدوروں کو بحفاظت باہر نکال لیا گیا۔: UTTRAKHAND TUNNEL

اترکاشی ٹنل حادثے میں 17ویں دن ایک بڑی کامیابی ملی ہے۔ بالآخر ...

پاکستان چھوڑنے پر مجبور افغان مہاجرین Pakistan-Afghanistan

اقوام متحدہ کے عالمی پروگرام برائے خوراک (ڈبلیو ایف پی) نے کہ ...

MARQUEE

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

MEDIA

International forum on ‘Role of Media in Inciting Hatred and Violence’ begins in Jeddah

JEDDAH The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Sunday hi ...

Journalists felicitated on National Press Day at Press Club of India

Journalists will have to fight together against attacks on press freedom: Siddharth Varadarajan Staff R ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

India and US to launch joint microwave remote sensing satellite (NISAR) for Earth observation

India and the US will launch the joint microwave remote sensing satellite for Earth observation in the coming ...

Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center plays crucial role in field of space: Jitendra Singh

AMN / WEB DESK Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh said that Vikram Sarabhai Space Research Center( VSSC ...

@Powered By: Logicsart