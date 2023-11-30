Exit Polls predict Congress govt in Telangana

Results of Assembly elections are scheduled to be released on December 3.

As the Telangana assembly elections come to an end at 5 pm today, different exit polls started indicating the outcome. According to most of the exit polls, Congress is expected to form the next government. However, surveys are also hinting at the possibility of a hung assembly in the state.

In Telangana where there are 119 MLAs, the magic number is 60.

An exit poll is a survey conducted immediately after people have voted for their respective candidates. The tool helps assess the support for political parties and their candidates.

Apart from Telangana, exit polls for other states—Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram—are also declared.

As exit polls are just indications, they cannot be believed blindly.

Exit poll results in Telangana

The various exit poll results are as follows.

Survey Congress BRS BJP Others (*) Aaraa 58-67 41-49 5-7 7-9 Polstrat 49-59 48-58 5-10 6-8 Times Now 37 66 7 9

*- Others includes AIMIM.

Survey Congress BRS BJP AIMIM Others Jan Ki Baat 48-64 40-55 7-13 4-7 0 Chanakya Strategies 67-78 22-31 6-9 6-7 0 10tv 38 68 5 7 0 CNN 56 48 10 5 0 IndiaTV-CNX 31-47 63-79 2-4 5-7 0

