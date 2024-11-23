Every country wants to have a partnership with India for development: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that today India is the fastest-growing large economy in the world. He said, every country of the world wants to have a partnership with India for development.

In a video message at an event organised by a media House, Prime Minister said that India has made new policies for every sector and prepared itself to achieve a rapid growth in 21st century. Mr Modi said that his government has brought an end to red tapism to promote ease of doing business.

PM Modi successfully concludes three-nation visit to Nigeria, Brazil, Guyana

PM Modi embarks on 5-day visit to Nigeria, Brazil & Guyana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached New Delhi after successfully concluding his three-nation visit to Nigeria, Brazil, and Guyana. The Prime Minister’s whirlwind tour was marked by a hectic flurry of bilateral meetings in the three countries. Mr. Modi participated in 31 bilateral meetings and informal interactions with global leaders during his three-nation tour.

During the visit, Mr. Modi held a bilateral meeting in Nigeria, ten bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Brazil, and nine such meetings in Guyana. Among the bilateral meetings in Brazil, this was the first meeting of Prime Minister Modi with the President of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto; Prime Minister of Portugal, Luis Montenegro; UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer; President of Chile, Gabriel Boric; and President of Argentina, Javier Milei. Our correspondent reports that in his visit to Nigeria, Brazil and Guyana, PM Modi carried with him unique gifts from all corners of the country.

During the visit, Prime Minister Modi carried with him 8 gifts from Maharashtra, 5 from Jammu and Kashmir, three each from Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan, two from Jharkhand and one each from Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha and Ladakh. The gifts from Maharashtra include Silofar Panchamrit Kalash from Kolhapur which was given to President of Nigeria. Warli paintings were given to President of Brazil and also as one of gifts in the customized gift hamper given to leaders of CARICOM countries. Natural Rough Amethyst with Silver Camel Head on Top from Pune was given to Prime Minister of Australia. Hand Carved Silver Chess Set with Traditional Design was given to Prime Minister of Portugal and Exquisite Silver Candle Stand was given to Prime Minister of Italy. The vibrant culture of Jammu and Kashmir is being represented through Kashmiri Saffron in the customized gift hamper given to leaders of CARICOM Countries. The gifts from Rajasthan include Silver Photo Frame with floral Work given to President of Argentina.The gifts from Andhra Pradesh include Silver Clutch Purse studded with semi-precious stones handcrafted with intricate floral motif designs, given to Spouse of President of Brazil and Araku Coffee, which is grown by indigenous communities in the Araku Valley in Andhra Pradesh, in customised gift hamper given to leaders of CARICOM countries.