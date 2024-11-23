Airlines must provide facilities to passengers during flight delays: Civil Aviation Ministry

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has advised airlines to provide facilities to passengers during flight delays. In a social media post, the Ministry asked airlines to provide drinking water for delays of up to 2 hours.

The Ministry added that tea or coffee with snacks and refreshments will be provided to passengers for delays between 2 to 4 hours, and meals for delays exceeding 4 hours. The Ministry of Civil Aviation said that these measures are designed to prioritize passenger convenience during unforeseen disruptions.