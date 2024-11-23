The Indian Awaaz

Airlines must provide facilities to passengers during flight delays: Civil Aviation Ministry

Nov 23, 2024
Airlines must provide facilities to passengers during flight delays: Civil Aviation Ministry

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has advised airlines to provide facilities to passengers during flight delays. In a social media post, the Ministry asked airlines to provide drinking water for delays of up to 2 hours.

The Ministry added that tea or coffee with snacks and refreshments will be provided to passengers for delays between 2 to 4 hours, and meals for delays exceeding 4 hours. The Ministry of Civil Aviation said that these measures are designed to prioritize passenger convenience during unforeseen disruptions.

Every country wants to have a partnership with India for development: PM Modi

Nov 23, 2024
CBI nabs Narcotics Bureau Inspector for alleged Rs 20 lakh bribe demand in Rajasthan

Nov 22, 2024
LG praises CM Atishi, says Thousand Times Better Than Former CM

Nov 22, 2024

SC to give verdict on ‘socialist’, ‘secular’ in Preamble on Nov 25

23 November 2024
Indian fishing vessel collides with Naval submarine near Goa

23 November 2024
Govt selects 28 projects under Tomato Grand Challenge to enhance value chain

23 November 2024
SC seeks response from Gyanvapi Masjid Committee on ASI survey request for sealed area

23 November 2024