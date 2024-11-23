CBI nabs Narcotics Bureau Inspector for alleged Rs 20 lakh bribe demand in Rajasthan

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two accused, including an Inspector of the Central Bureau of Narcotics in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, and a middleman, for demanding and accepting a bribe from the complainant. The CBI laid a trap and caught the middleman red-handed while accepting a bribe of three lakh rupees on behalf of the accused Inspector.

The CBI registered a case against the accused Inspector and unknown others in connection with allegations of demanding a bribe of 20 lakh rupees from the complainant for the disposal of a case against him. Later, the accused demanded a bribe of 8 lakh rupees. The agency also conducted searches at the residential and official premises of the accused Inspector in Chittorgarh and Bikaner and recovered incriminating documents.