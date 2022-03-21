EPFO adds 15.29 lakh new subscribers during January 2022

Staff Reporter

Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has added 15 lakh 29 thousand new subscribers during the month of January this year. The EPFO said that month-on-month comparison of payroll data also indicates an increase of two lakh 69 thousand net subscribers in January 2022 as compared to the net additions during the previous month of December 2021.

It said, of the total 15 lakh 29 thousand net subscribers added during the month, around eight lakh 64 thousand new members have been registered under the social security ambit of Employees Provident Fund & Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952 for the first time.

The Data said that approximately six lakh 65 thousand net subscribers had exited but re-joined the EPFO by continuing their membership with EPFO instead of opting for final withdrawal. The payroll data also reflects a declining trend in the number of members exited since July 2021.