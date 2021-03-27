England beat India by six wickets in second ODI in Pune

AMN

In Cricket, England beat India by six wickets in the second ODI at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune last night. Chasing a mammoth target of 337 runs, the visitors cruised home with 39 balls to spare as they levelled the three-match series 1-1.

The third and final ODI will take place tomorrow. For the visitors, Jonny Bairstow scored 124 runs in 112 balls while Ben Stokes made 99 in 52 balls studded with 10 sixes. Jonny Bairstow was declared Player of the Match. For the hosts, Prasidh Krishna took 2 wickets while Bhuvneshwar Kumar 1.

Earlier, riding on the platform set by centurion KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant, India scored 63 runs in the last five overs to finish on 336/6 in the allotted 50 overs. KL Rahul scored 108 off 114 balls while Virat Kohli (66) and Rishabh Pant (77). For visitors, Reece Topley and Tom Curran took two wickets while Sam Curran and Adil Rashid a wicket each.