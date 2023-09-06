इंडियन आवाज़     06 Sep 2023 09:04:37      انڈین آواز

Engagement with ASEAN is an important pillar of India’s Act East policy: PM Modi

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that engagement with ASEAN is an important pillar of India’s Act East policy. In his departure statement ahead of his visit to Jakarta, Indonesia to attend the 20th ASEAN-India Summit, Mr. Modi said, he looks forward to discussing with ASEAN leaders the future contours of the partnership, which has now entered its fourth decade. He said the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with ASEAN has injected new dynamism into the ties. 

The Prime Minister said, he will also attend the 18th East Asia Summit. He added that this forum provides a useful opportunity to deliberate on issues of importance to the region including food and energy security, environment, health, and digital transformation. Mr. Modi said, he looks forward to exchanging views with other leaders on practical cooperation measures to collectively address these global challenges. The Prime Minister expressed confidence that this visit will further deepen India’s engagement with the ASEAN region.

