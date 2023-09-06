इंडियन आवाज़     06 Sep 2023 02:53:17      انڈین آواز

Supreme Court stays Karnataka HC order on Gameskraft tax evasion case

Leave a comment
Published On: By

The high court had quashed the Directorate General of GST Intelligence’s order alleging tax evasion of Rs 21,000 crore in May this year

AGENCIES

The Supreme Court (SC) today quashed Karnataka High Court’s order that quashed the Rs 20,989-crore show-cause notice against Bengaluru-based online gaming company Gameskraft Technologies (Gameskraft) for alleged goods and services tax (GST) evasion.

The apex court said that there is much in the HC order that needs consideration.

The high court had quashed the Directorate General of GST Intelligence’s order in May this year.

The authorities had issued the notice in September last year. It alleged that GamesKraft escaped goods and services tax (GST) payment to the tune of Rs 21,000 crore between 2017 and June 30, 2022.

It added that Gameskraft allowed its clients to place money bets on online games, saying the company was promoting online betting through card, casual, and fantasy games like Rummyculture, Gamezy, and Rummytime.

Authorities had, therefore, slapped a 28 per cent tax — which is applicable on games of chance/betting and gambling — on the firm on a betting amount of about Rs 77,000 crore.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں بدعنوانی، ذات پات اور فرقہ واریت کیلئے کوئی جگہ نہیں: وزیر اعظم مودی

AMN /WEB DESK وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ سال 2047 تک بھارت ...

راجستھان کا شہر کوٹہ ‘خودکشیوں کا شہر ‘کیوں بنتا جارہا ہے؟

جاوید اختر مسابقتی امتحانات میں داخلے کے لیے 'کوچنگ ہب' کے ...

بچوں کی بہتر پرورش کے لئے سرمایہ کاری میں اضافہ ضروری

عندلیب اختر بچوں کی زندگی کے ابتدائی برس زندگی بھر کی صحت، ...

MARQUEE

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Govt to make India top global wedding destination Ministry of Tourism has launched IndiaSaysIDo campaign to ...

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

SHOBHA SHUKLA, BOBBY RAMAKANT Although governments have committed to achieve gender equality by 2030, yet t ...

MEDIA

Dr. Vasudha Gupta assumes charge as Principal DG of Akashvani and NSD

Senior Indian Information Service officer Dr. Vasudha Gupta has assumed charge as the Principal Director Gener ...

Journalist shot dead in Bihar

The victim Bimal Yadav, was employed at Dainik Jagran The murder reflects law and order situation in state ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Vikram lander of Chandrayan-3 put into ‘sleep mode’, hopes for its awakening on September 22: ISRO

@isro Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) today said that Chandrayaan-3 undertook a successful h ...

ISRO successfully performs first orbit raising manoeuvre of its solar mission Aditya L1

AMN Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully performed the first earth-bound manoeuvre of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart