Electronics Industry commits $300 bn revenue by 2025-26: IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

Union Minister for Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said the Electronics Manufacturing Industry has committed and assured 300 billion US dollar revenue by 2025-26. He said, India has witnessed unprecedented growth in electronics manufacturing in the last five years under the initiatives of Digital India and Make in India programmes.

In an event organized in New Delhi today, Mr. Vaishnaw said, India is taking a lead in the telecom sector and the country’s 5G stack will be the first virtualized 5G stack in the world. He said, India can think of manufacturing at a different scale because the world will move towards ecosystems where our companies will be managing telecom networks across the world.