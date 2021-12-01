BSNL to roll out its 4G services by September 2022

Staff Reporter

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is scheduled to roll out its 4G services by September next year. In a reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan said that the Government approved revival plan for BSNL and MTNL with administrative allotment of spectrum for providing 4G services with funding through budgetary allocation. BSNL has already begun necessary processes to go for a 4G tender.

He said, a Nine hundred crore rupees incremental revenue to BSNL is expected in the first year of pan India 4G operations.

Minister also informed, as of September this year BSNL has a liability of over 85 thousand crore and MTNL has over Thirty thousand crore rupees of liabilities. However, he said, there is no proposal under consideration for disinvestment of BSNL and MTNL.