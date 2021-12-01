No incidence of radioactive leakage from any of nuclear plants in country in last 3 years: Govt

WEB DESK

The Union Government has clarified that there have been no incidence of radioactive leakage from any of the nuclear power plants in the country in the last three years.

In a written answer in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s office Dr Jitendra Singh has said, highest priority is being given to safety in all aspects of nuclear power, including the design, construction, commissioning and operation of the power plants. The Atomic Energy Regulatory Board is continuously monitoring the safety aspects of nuclear power plants across the country.