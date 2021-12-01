BSF celebrates its 57th Raising Day

WEB DESK / Staff Reporter

Border Security Force, BSF is celebrating its 57th Raising Day today. On the eve of the raising day yesterday, Director General of Border Security Force BSF Pankaj Kumar Singh said that strict border patrolling along with deployment of surveillance devices has drastically brought down cases of cattle smuggling between India and Bangladesh. Briefing media in New Delhi, the BSF DG said, as far as Punjab and Jammu border is concerned, drone flights are a cause for concern.

DG said that Centre has empowered BSF to conducts searches, arrests, suspects and make seizure up to 50 kilometer, apart from the Passports Act and Passport (Entry Into India Act), which deal with people illegally crossing the country’s borders, under the Arms Act, not just the paramilitary force but six-seven other forces had powers to take action anywhere within the country.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted all BSF personnel on their 57th Raising Day. BSF was raised in the wake of the 1965 War on 1st December 1965.