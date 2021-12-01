PM Modi to inaugurate & lay foundation stone of many projects in Dehradun
Malaysia temporarily bans entry of travelers from countries that reported Omicron COVID-19 variant
BSNL to roll out its 4G services by September 2022
US delegation expresses deep concerns over alleged human rights abuses in Afghanistan
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     01 Dec 2021 08:45:34      انڈین آواز

BSF celebrates its 57th Raising Day

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

WEB DESK / Staff Reporter

Border Security Force, BSF is celebrating its 57th Raising Day today. On the eve of the raising day yesterday, Director General of Border Security Force BSF Pankaj Kumar Singh said that strict border patrolling along with deployment of surveillance devices has drastically brought down cases of cattle smuggling between India and Bangladesh. Briefing media in New Delhi, the BSF DG said, as far as Punjab and Jammu border is concerned, drone flights are a cause for concern.

DG said that Centre has empowered BSF to conducts searches, arrests, suspects and make seizure up to 50 kilometer, apart from the Passports Act and Passport (Entry Into India Act), which deal with people illegally crossing the country’s borders, under the Arms Act, not just the paramilitary force but six-seven other forces had powers to take action anywhere within the country.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has greeted all BSF personnel on their 57th Raising Day. BSF was raised in the wake of the 1965 War on 1st December 1965.

Image

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

KANPUR TEST ENDS IN DRAW, Rachin Ravindra and Ajaz Patel save New Zealand from defeat

The first Cricket test match at Kanpur, between India and New Zealand, the visitors snatched an impossible dra ...

Kanpur Test: India declare at 234/7 on Day 4, set 284-run target for New Zealand

AMN In the Kanpur cricket test, Chasing a target of 284 runs, New Zealand were four for the loss of one wic ...

Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup: India enter quarterfinals defeating Poland 8-2

HSB In FIH Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup, defending champion India entered the quarterfinals after defeat ...

خبرنامہ

کمالا ہیرس پچاسی85 منٹ کے لیےامریکا کی پہلی قائم مقام خاتون صدر بنیں

کمالا ہیرس تھوڑی دیر کے لیے ہی صحیح امریکی تاریخ میں صدارتی ا ...

وزیراعظم نے کیا تینوں زرعی قوانین واپس لینے کا اعلان

AMN وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے ملک میں تین زرعی قوانین کو واپ ...

کرپٹو کرنسیوں کی ٹریڈنگ کا نشہ، ایک نئی ’بیماری

‘دنیا بھر میں کروڑوں انسان اس وقت ڈیجیٹل یا کرپٹو کرنسیوں کے ...

MARQUEE

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Positive parenting vital for protecting children: NCPCR

Staff Reporter National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Member Pragna Parande has said th ...

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz