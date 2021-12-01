PM Modi to inaugurate & lay foundation stone of many projects in Dehradun
01 Dec 2021

Winter Session: Rajya Sabha adjourned amid ruckus over suspension of 12 MPs

Published On: By

Staff Reporter

The Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day today following the uproar created by opposition over the suspension of 12 members from the House.

The members were suspended for their ‘unruly behavior’ on the last day of Monsoon Session of Parliament. The House today witnessed multiple adjournments. When the House reassembled at 3 PM, the Chair tried to take up the Dam Safety Bill,2019 for consideration and passing.

The Chair urged the Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to speak on the bill but the opposition members including Congress, TMC, DMK, and RJD raised the issue of suspension of opposition members. Some members from the Congress started sloganeering while TRS members trooped into well-raising framers’ issues including MSP. The Chair urged the opposition members to allow the House to function but of no use. Amidst din, the Chair had to adjourn the House for the day.

Earlier, when the House met after second adjournment at 2 PM, the situation was no different. Deputy Chairman Harivansh tried to run the House and appealed to the agitating members to take up up Dam Safety Bill,2019 for consideration and passing. When the Union Minister of Jal Shakti started speaking on the Bill, the opposition members including Congress and TMC started sloganeering. The Deputy Chairman had to adjourn the House.

Earlier, When the House reassembled at 12 Noon, Deputy Chairman Harivansh appealed to the members to allow the House to take up questions listed during Question Hour. But the opposition members including Congress, TMC, and Left started sloganeering. Deputy Chairman told the members from the opposition that Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has already given a suggestion that Leader of House and Leader of Opposition should hold a meeting and find ways to resolve the issue.

When the House met for the day, opposition members raised the issue of suspension of 12 members. Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu asked the opposition not to create ruckus in the House and allow it to function. He said, these 12 suspended members have so far not expressed remorse for the unruly conduct due to which image of the House has been tarnished. When the proceeding started, newly elected member to the Rajya Sabha from Kerala Jose K Mani took oath.

