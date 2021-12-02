India is having air bubble agreement with 31 countries: Govt

AMN / NEW DELHI

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia today informed the Lok Sabha, that at present India is having air bubble agreement with 31 countries and have a proposal with 10 other nations to start air bubble agreement.

Replying to questions in the Lok Sabha, Mr. Scindia said currently 11 countries have been placed at-risk including all European nations including U.K., South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Zimbabwe, Mauritius, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Israel.

He said, Omicron is certainly a setback and several countries have put different yardsticks. The minister said, the yardstick put in place by India with putting 11 countries marked as at-risk and testing them completely is the right way to go.