Electricity Rules amended to provide separate electricity connections for charging of electric vehicles

@OfficeOfRKSingh

AMN / NEW DELHI

Consumers can now obtain separate electricity connections for charging their electric vehicles. According to the amended Electricity (Rights of Consumers) Rules, time period for obtaining a new electricity connection has also been reduced.

Under the new rules, time limit has been reduced from seven days to three days in metropolitan areas, from fifteen days to seven days in other municipal areas, and from thirty days to fifteen days in rural areas. The Power Ministry said, in cases where consumers raise complaints about meter reading not aligning with their actual electricity consumption, the distribution licensee is now required to install an additional meter within five days from the date of receipt of the complaint.

Union Power and New and Renewable Energy Minister RK Singh said, the amended rules will empower consumers and reduce the timeline for getting new electricity connections. He said, new rules will simplify the process of setting up rooftop solar installations.

Under the new rules, exemption has been given for the requirement of technical feasibility study, for systems up to a capacity of 10 kilowatts. For systems of capacity higher than 10 kilowatt, the timeline for completing the feasibility study has been reduced from twenty days to fifteen days. The rules mandates that the distribution system strengthening necessary for rooftop solar PV systems up to 5 kilowatt capacity will be done by the distribution company at its own cost.

The Power Ministry said, provisions have been introduced in the Rules, to enhance consumer choice and promote greater transparency in metering and billing. Owners residing in co-operative group housing societies, multi-storied buildings, residential colonies will now have the option to choose from the distribution licensee either individual connections for everyone or a single-point connection for the whole premises.

