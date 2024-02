AMN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated to the nation the Phase-I of NTPC’s 1,600 MW Lara Super Thermal Power Station and laid the foundation stone of Phase-II of the Power Project at Raigarh in Chhattisgarh on Saturday through video conferencing. He also virtually inaugurated three major first mile connectivity projects of South Eastern Coalfields Limited-SECL in Chhattisgarh.