700 lakh metric tonnes of grain storage facilities will be built across the country: PM Modi

PM Modi inaugurates & lays foundation stone of multiple key initiatives for Cooperative sector

Bishehwar Mishra / New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that 700 lakh metric tonnes of grain storage facilities will be built across the country in the next five years under the world’s largest grain storage plan. He said, to build this mega infrastructure, over one lakh 25 thousand crore rupees will be spent in the coming years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while inaugurating and laid the foundation stone of multiple key initiatives for the Cooperative sector in New Delhi.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister inaugurated the project for computerization in 18 thousand Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) across the country aimed to empower the small and marginal farmers. Mr Modi also inaugurated the pilot project of world’s largest grain storage plan in cooperative sector which is being done in 11 Primary Agricultural Credit Societies – PACS of 11 States. He also laid the foundation stone for an additional 500 PACS across the country for the construction of godowns and other agricultural infrastructure. This initiative aims to seamlessly integrate PACS godowns with the food grain supply chain, fortifying food security and fostering economic development in the country.

Highlighting the importance of the Cooperative sector in the growth of the nation, the Prime Minister said, the cooperative sector can play an instrumental role in the promotion of natural farming, reducing the import of edible oil and pulses, and boosting the production of Ethanol. He said the government has taken several initiatives for the growth of the cooperative sector in the country. He said the government has set a target to create over two lakh cooperative societies. He also lauded the role of Amul and Lijjat Papad in the cooperative sector saying that the participation of women has been ensured in the cooperative sector by giving priorities to them.

Speaking on this occasion, Cooperation Minister Amit Shah said, the government has taken several key initiatives to strengthen the cooperative sector in the country. He said, computerization of 18 thousand PACS will help the cooperative sector and farmers to modernize the agricultural sector. He stressed that the country will achieve the 100 percent grain storage by the year 2027with the help of extended network of PACS.