Electioneering at its peak for the first phase of assembly polls in Gujarat

Political parties have put in their full might to woo the voters for the first phase of the Assembly Election in Gujarat on the first of December. Senior BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi held election rallies at several places today. Mr Modi held rallies at Netrang and Kheda. He said, some parties are using appeasement politics as a shortcut to power. Talking about terrorism, the Prime Minister said, it cannot be wiped out till the vote bank politics continues. He alleged, Gujarat had been the victim of terrorism for a long time and the Congress government at the center did not do anything.

Later, Mr Modi will also hold a rally at Surat. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Ashok Gehlot also addressed a public meeting at Dadipada this afternoon. Aam Aadmi Party National convener of Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to hold a roadshow in Surat.