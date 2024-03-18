FreeCurrencyRates.com

Election Commission orders removal of West Bengal DGP, home secretaries of 6 states

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered the removal of Rajeev Kumar, director general of police in West Bengal.

Home secretaries in six states, namely Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, have also been directed to be removed.

Additionally, secretaries of the general administrative departments in Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh are among those removed.

The ECI, under CEC Rajiv Kumar, also ordered the removal of Brihanmumbai municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal, along with additional commissioners and deputy commissioners.

The commission had instructed all state governments to transfer officers involved in election-related duties if they have served for three years or are stationed in their home districts, the report said.

