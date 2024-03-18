FreeCurrencyRates.com

Electoral bonds: Supreme Court pulls up SBI for being “selective”

Published On:

Supreme Court issues fresh order to SBI and Election Commission on Electoral bonds data

AMN / WEB DESK

The Supreme Court on Monday directed the State Bank of India (SBI) to make complete disclosure of all details related to electoral bonds, including the alpha-numeric unique number and serial numbers if any.

The Supreme Court added that the SBI chairman must file an affidavit by 5 pm on March 21 (Thursday), indicating that the bank has disclosed all details of electoral bonds. During the hearing, the Supreme Court pulled up the SBI for being “selective”.

“The SBI was expected to give every conceivable detail with it regarding the electoral bonds. Your attitude seems to be ‘you tell us to give the details, then we will give’. SBI should not be selective. SBI has to be candid and fair to the court,” Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, heading a five-judge Bench, addressed the SBI, represented by senior advocate Harish Salve.

