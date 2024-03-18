‘Don’t shout at me’: CJI DY Chandrachud scolds lawyer during electoral bond hearing..

WEB DESK

The Supreme Court witnessed intense exchanges during a hearing on petitions challenging the State Bank of India’s handling of data related to electoral bonds after a landmark verdict.

Advocate Mathews Nedumpara engaged in a heated exchange with Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, asserting that the electoral bonds case was beyond the purview of the courts. Despite repeated instructions to pause, Nedumpara persisted, prompting the Chief Justice to firmly admonish him, “Don’t shout at me.”

As Chief Justice said, “Don’t shout at me”. On the defensive, Mathews Nedumpara responded, “No, no, I am very soft. “The Chief Justice went on, “This is not a Hyde Park corner meeting, you are in the court. You want to move an application, file an application. You have got my decision as Chief Justice, we are not hearing you.

“All these came to light during the hearing on Electoral Bonds. As Mr Nedumpara kept speaking, Justice BR Gavai intervened, “You are obstructing in the process of administration of justice!”The lawyer still did not back down. As he kept speaking, the bench said, “That’s all, we will not hear you till you follow the procedure prescribed.” Mr Nedumpara said they will be filing an application and that they boarded a night flight to reach Delhi. “Be kind to us,” he said.

The bench, however, did not budge.The court also refused to hear arguments by Senior Advocate Mukul Rohatgi and Supreme Court Bar Association president Adish Agarwalla, who wanted to intervene during the hearing.

Chief Justice Chandrachud emphasised the importance of courtroom decorum, reminding Nedumpara that the court was not a forum for public speeches. He instructed Nedumpara to file any applications through the prescribed procedure rather than engaging in verbal exchanges.



The bench also reminded the lawyer of the contempt of court action he has faced in the past. In 2019, the Supreme Court held Mr Nedumpara guilty of contempt. He had then given an undertaking that he will never again “attempt to browbeat any Judge either of this Court or of the Bombay High Court”.

The court sentenced him to three months imprisonment “which is, however, suspended only if Shri Nedumpara continues in future to abide by the undertaking given to us today”. He was also barred from practising before the Supreme Court for a year.The Supreme Court today asked SBI to disclose all details, including the alphanumeric number and serial number, if any, of the bonds redeemed. It also asked the SBI chairman to submit an affidavit, stating that no info has been withheld. The Election Commission was asked to upload the data received from SBI.